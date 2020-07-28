Investors lose N7bn as equities market reverses previous day gain

The Nigerian equities market reverses previous day gain as the market indicators plunged into the red region on Tuesday.
Specifically, All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 0.54 per cent downward at 24,650.16 basis points, just as the market capitalisation settled at N12.858 trillion after depreciating by N7 billion.
Similarly, Market breadth closed in favour of bears with 14 stocks in the gainers’ chart against 17 decliners.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Osun cancels Eid prayers, okays Juma’at in mosque
Berger Paints led the gainers’ chart, trailed by Mutual Benefits, Unity Bank, Okomu Oilpalm and Oando. At the rear end of the chart, Total, Seplat, NPF Microfinance Bank, UAC Nigeria and Julius Berger led the chart.
Market activity dropped further from the previous level as the volume of trades recorded 150 million units as against 165 million shares traded in the previous trading session, amounting to 8.98 per cent decline. Value of traded shares followed suit to record a total of N1.978 billion, a 15.53 per cent decline from the previous value of N2.341 billion.
In order of appearance, Mutual Benefit, FBN Holdings, Access Bank, WAPCO and Guaranty Trust Bank ended the trading day as top performers in terms of volume while MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, WAPCO, Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings made up the top five performers in terms of the value of units traded on Tuesday.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE