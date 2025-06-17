Business

Investors lose N323bn in two days as bears in banking stocks persists

Rachael Omidiji
On Tuesday, bears persists at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as equities investors continued to react to the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) suspending dividend payments, bonus disbursements, and offshore investments for banks under regulatory forbearance.

Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell 0.30 percent to 114,910.16 basis points, erasing N183 billion in market capitalization to close at N72.5 trillion.

This follows previous day’s lose where the ASI declined by 0.19 percent to 115,238.24 basis points, wiping N140.22 billion off market capitalization to close at N72.67 trillion, thus bringing the total lose for the week to N323 billion.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +2.8 percent and +11.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sterling Bank listed an additional 6.65 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each from its ongoing rights issue – that is, 7.20 billion shares at N4 per share in a 1 for 4 ratio as of August 6, 2024.

On Tuesday, market breadth was negative with 29 gainers and 35 losers; top gainers included C&I Leasing, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Learn Africa, University Press Limited and DEAPCAP, while Transcorp Power, Oando Ellah Lakes, Omatek and Custodian Insurance led the laggards.

Sector performance was mostly negative, led by Commodity, Oil/Gas, Consumer Goods, and Banking having dipped by 1.92 percent, 1.25 percent, 0.50 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively; while Insurance and Industrial Goods rose by 0.40 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively.

Trading activity remained strong, with deal count, volume, and value rising by 4.84 percent, 9.08 percent, and 16.61 percent to 787.31 million shares valued at N25.67 billion across 23,170 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by volume at 96.23 million units, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company was the most traded stock by value at N6.24 billion.

