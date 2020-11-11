Investors gain N324.7bn as equities market continues bullish run

By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
The Nigerian equities market extends gains for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.9 per cent to 33,268.36 points.
Consequently investors gain N324.7 billion amid bullish activity as the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at N17.38 trillion.
Hence, the  Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) gains increased to 9.0 per cent and 23.9 o’er cent, respectively.
Equities market performance on Wednesday was underpinned by sustained interests in MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, BUA Cement, and Tier 1 banks, Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank.
Market breadth closed positive as the bourse recorded 51 gainers, relative to seven losers in the performance chart, with Sterling Bank and Fidson leading the gainers’ table by ten per cent, while Learn Africa and C and I Leasing took the led from the rear having depreciated by 4.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.
Activity at the local bourse surged as the total volume of trades increased by 48.3 per cent to 858.16 million units, valued at N9.06 billion, and exchanged in 8,142 deals.
FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume at 145.05 million units, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N1.52 billion.

