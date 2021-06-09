Investors gain N151bn as equities market sustains bullish run

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Investors gain N151bn , Investors earn N245bn , Local stock market opens, Local stock market , Equities investors lose , Local stock market, Equities market lost N604bn, Equities market sustains, Buying interest in banking stocks Stock investors earn N59.42bn, Local stock market extends , Equities investors earn , Local stock market reverses , stock pushes equities market , Equities investors begins week with N20.9bn gain,Profit-taking on banking stocks dips market by 0.2%, Local equities market rebounds, market dips, Local bourse lifts bears , Equities market, Local stock market dips, Investors lose N118bn, Equities market, Equities investors earn N108bn, Local stock market sheds, Equities market ,equities market rebounds, Local stock market opens, equities investors lose N245bn, Equities investors lose N17bn, Investors lose N15bn, Local equities market rebounds, Local stock market reverses, Bearish sentiments hit eight sessions, market begins month weaker, Equities market, Seplat stocks push market , Equities market opens week, Equities market sustains previous day, Stock market, Equities marNigerian Exchange Group, Equities market, Stock market sustains gains, Equities investors gain N42.3bn, NSE market equities, equities market, Stock market, Banking stocks losses, Equities market profit-taking, Equities investor, equities market, 0.07 market, Market capitalisation, Equities market reverses seventh day, injvestors gain, equities investors, market capitalisation, NSE, market, Local stock market, Investors gain N73.07bn, Equities market, Equities market opens, Equities market, Dangote Cement, Stock, Equities market, equities, market, Investors loseEquities market

The Nigerian Equities Market continues to make wave as bulls consolidate grip on the market. This is as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gains a further 0.74 per cent to cross above the 39,000 basis points and stand at 39,170.95 basis points, hence bringing the year-to-date performance to stand at -2.73 per cent.

On Wednesday, this positive outing further pushed investors’ net worth up by N151 billion as the Equities Market Capitalization is pegged at N20.417 trillion.

Consequently, market breadth also swayed in favour of the bulls, as 25 counters in the gainers’ chart were pitted against seven counters in the losers’ chart.

Cutix was the best performing stock in the session, as it is pegged by Okomu Oil, Union Bank of Nigeria, Honeywell Flour Mills and ABC Transport to complete the list of the top five gainers.

From the rear of the chart, Sovereign Insurance shed the most weight to lead the laggards’ chart as it is flanked by Jaiz Bank, FCMB, FBN Holdings and Sterling Bank to complete the top losers’ chart.

All sectorial indices closed in tandem with the ASI, with the Industrial and Banking sectors up by 1.33 per cent and 1.25 per cent to gain the most weight.

Market activity as measured by the volume of trades dipped in the session with daily traded volume standing at 182 million units, a 16.93 per cent decline from a volume of 219 million units traded in the previous session.

Conversely, market turnover surged by 148.95 per cent in the session to stand at N3.959 billion as against a value of N1.590 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market activity in the session is dominated by banking stocks. Zenith Bank was the most traded stock in terms of units of traded stocks.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, Nestle, Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Okomu Oil, made up the top five performers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.Investors gain N151bn as equities market sustains bullish run

Investors gain N151bn as equities market sustains bullish run

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Business News

Dangote refinery on course for completion in December

Latest News

FG extends NISER DG’s tenure

Business News

DBN pledges commitment to environmental sustainability

Business News

Nigeria’s GDP to grow by 1.8 per cent in 2021 ― World Bank

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More