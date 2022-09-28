Investors earn N12.5bn as local stock market rises marginally

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
On Wednesday, the domestic bourse ended the session mixed, however with a bullish tilt as the benchmark Index inched higher by 0.02 per cent.

Buying interest in BUA Cement stocks drove the market into the green after the share price of the high-capitalised stock appreciated by 3.07 per cent. Thus the All Share Index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) settled higher at 49,171.70 basis points.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N12.47 billion at the end of trading activities on Wednesday as the market capitalisation closed at N26.53 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 18 tickers lost relative to 7 gainers. On the performance board, Royal Exchange and CHI Plc recorded the most significant losses of the day by 9.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent, while and Ardova Plc topped the gainers’ list with 8.0 per cent and 7.4 per cent appreciation in their respective share price.

Analyses by sectors indicated that the Banking, Consumer Goods and Insurance indices closed in the red having lost 1.1 per cent, 0.1 per cent, and 0.1 per cent respectively; while the Industrial Goods, and Oil & Gas indices gained by 1.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions decreasing by 25.36 per cent.

A total of 101.57 million shares valued at N1.20 billion were exchanged in 3,981 deals. Guaranty Trust Holding Company led the volume and value charts with 14.34 million units traded in deals worth N259.04 million.

