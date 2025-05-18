Investor pushes Africa’s self-reliance with tech, others

Nigerian-born tech entrepreneur and crypto pioneer, Gaius Chibueze, popularly known as “Bitcoin Chief,” is spearheading a wave of transformative projects across technology, finance, and agriculture—aimed at redefining Africa’s development narrative.

Chibueze, who gained prominence as the first African to buy Bitcoin in 2011 at just $35, has evolved from early investor to visionary institution builder. Now operating across 26 countries, he is focusing his energy and capital on solving long-standing problems in Nigeria and across the continent through three ambitious initiatives: Tech City Africa, ESV Capital, and Ohanaeze Farm.

Tech City Africa: Enugu Set to Host $20 Million Smart Hub for Tech Talent

Leading the pack is Tech City Africa, a $20 million project designed to be Africa’s first purpose-built smart city for tech professionals. Located on a 20-hectare site in Enugu State, the city will offer co-living spaces, a tech academy, AI and robotics labs, green spaces, and startup incubation hubs—all powered by integrated smart infrastructure.

“We’re not just building real estate,” Chibueze said. “We’re building the future of African talent—where our best minds can live, work, build, and thrive without having to leave the continent.”

The city is expected to generate thousands of jobs, reduce brain drain, and serve as a training ground for the next generation of software engineers, digital entrepreneurs, and tech creatives.

In the financial sector, Chibueze is breaking new ground with ESV Capital, the world’s first venture capital fund powered by blockchain. Using its own token, ESVC, the fund enables everyday Africans to invest in promising startups and pitch their own ideas for funding—disrupting the traditional venture capital model.

The concept is simple: Buy. Hold. Pitch. Earn. Token holders can present business proposals during quarterly Pitch Days, with successful entrepreneurs receiving between $1,000 and $100,000 in funding.

“I want to create the most inclusive venture ecosystem in the world,” he said. “It’s not just about raising capital—it’s about redistributing wealth and ownership back to the people.”

Dubbed the “Berkshire Hathaway of the Blockchain Generation,” ESV Capital is already gaining traction among global investors and African innovators alike.

Ohanaeze Farm: Public Ranching Model Tackles Farmer-Herder Conflicts

In the agriculture space, Chibueze is tackling one of Nigeria’s most pressing security and food challenges: the persistent farmer-herder conflict. His solution is Ohanaeze Farm, a public livestock ranching system based in Enugu.

Spread across 410 plots, it is the largest fenced animal ranch in the Southeast and operates a rental model where individuals or organizations can lease space to rear livestock in a secure, managed environment.

The farm also features include meat processing plant branded BETANỤ, veterinary and farmer training centers

and a youth and women empowerment scheme, offering 30% equity to volunteer farmers

The scalable model is set to be replicated in other parts of Nigeria, offering a peaceful, climate-resilient, and sustainable solution to a conflict that has cost thousands of lives.

All of Chibueze’s projects are anchored on a single mission: Make Ala Igbo Great Again (MAIGA)—a regional development movement focused on job creation, investment, and self-reliance in Nigeria’s Southeast.

“I believe the future of Africa will be built by Africans,” he said. “And I’m committed to doing the heavy lifting to make that future a reality.”

From cryptocurrency to livestock, Chibueze’s ventures reflect a bold, integrated approach to economic empowerment. His story is not just about wealth creation—it’s about legacy, innovation, and the power of visionary leadership to change a continent’s trajectory.