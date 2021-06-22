Investment summit: Ogun urges potential investors to take advantage of economic opportunities

The Ogun State Government has urged would-be -investors to participate in the July 13-14 investment summit in order to benefits from numerous economic opportunities that abound in the state.

The Chairman, Technical Sub-Committee for the summit, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, while speaking at the second edition of the pre-investment summit roadshow held both physically and virtually from the Conference Room of the Ministry of Finance, Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, said the programme was specially organised for stakeholders to get to know about the two-day event.

Olabimtan submitted that the State need to increase its investment to achieve its vision, adding that a lot of reforms had been put in place to make the State a cynosure of all eyes for investors’.

The Commissioner assured investors that predictability in investment will be easy with fiscal law, Private Public Partnership law among others in place in the state.

He allayed the fears of those who intend to put their resources in the state on multiple taxations, that government is working on the harmonisation of the tax system.

While responding to expectations of stakeholders on the Summit, Olabimtan, who is the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, said the construction of the Ijebu-Ode/Epe Expressway would serve in reducing the volume of traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

“We are open for business in Ogun. We have designed and conceptualised our development pillars. We intend to reform government institutions. We believe that partnership is critical to what we intend to do. We have a very strong relationship with the multinationals, Chambers of Commerce,” he added.

The State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, said the objective of the pre-investment summit was to provide an avenue that will connect investors to various attractiveness of investment in the State.

She added that one of the key initiatives that will shape the state significantly in the future is the establishment of six economic development clusters.

The Director-General, Office of the Public-Private Partnership, Dapo Oduwole, said the proposed Agro Cargo Airport would create several investment opportunities such as warehousing, haulage, export and real estate, for the would-be investors.

