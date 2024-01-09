Investment One, a renowned financial institution with nearly two decades of outstanding service, has emerged as the leading Capital Market Operator in the latest Proshare Online Trading Portal Survey. This accomplishment underscores Investment One’s commitment to pioneering innovative financial solutions and maintaining exceptional service standards within the industry.

2023 marks a significant year for Investment One as it celebrates its 15th anniversary of delivering groundbreaking financial solutions. During this milestone year, Investment One Group received recognition from the Financial Times and Statista as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies. Moreover, the group achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company in Africa to successfully complete the rigorous physical assessment and certification process of the new ISO 27001:2022 standard.

The accolades continued to roll in as Investment One Group was honored with the prestigious Financial Services Group of the Year award at the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI) in October 2023. Mr. Nicholas Nyamali, the group’s CEO, was also recognized as CEO of the year in the Financial Services Category.

Investment One Group remains unwavering in its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and upholding the highest service standards in the financial industry. The recent triumph in the Proshare Online Trading Portal Survey reaffirms the institution’s dedication to prioritizing customer satisfaction.

In the words of Mr. Nicholas, CEO of Investment One Group: “Our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success. This recognition in the Proshare survey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our clients’ success.”

According to the survey results, Investment One stood out as the:

Top-ranking capital market operator

Leading broker with mobile accessibility

Leading broker with top-notch technology

Leading broker with commendable customer satisfaction

Leading capital market operator with the highest votes for customer service responsiveness

In the Proshare survey, Investment One was recognized as the foremost broker, offering users convenient access to the trading platform on mobile devices and technology. The Investment One Easy Invest platform secured the top spot for customer satisfaction, particularly for its seamless alignment with the digital evolution and transformation of the Nigerian Capital Market. The platform also received the highest votes for customer service responsiveness.

As Investment One continues to strengthen its processes, champion innovations in the investment space, and maintain a keen interest in market insight, the institution remains well-positioned to identify emerging trends and capitalize on opportunities. Looking ahead, Investment One reaffirms its commitment to providing clients with high-yielding and innovative investment solutions and resources in the coming year.

In the words of Nicholas, CEO of Investment One Group: “Our success is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our unwavering commitment to excellence in serving our clients. We will continue to set new industry standards and provide our clients with outstanding financial solutions and service.”

For the full report, please visit Proshare’s website.

