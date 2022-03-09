Investment in women key to nation’s economic development ― Makinde

Founder of Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI) and wife of the federal lawmaker representing Ondo west constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Rhoda Makinde, has revealed that massive investment in women would play a crucial role in the nation’s economic development.

Makinde, a philanthropist noted that stakeholders in the country must be deliberate in helping women to achieve their full potentials with programmes and policies which would be inclusive.

She spoke in Ondo city, Ondo-West Local Government Area of Ondo State during the special event marking this year’s international women’s day with no fewer than 5,000 women in attendance and empowered including the wife of the governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

She lamented the cultural discrimination against women in society, saying this development has hindered the success of women.

According to her, “Wrongful societal notions that women are subordinate to men have not helped in this regard. Empowering women is crucial in propelling a turn of events and an upgrade in mindsets. There is no question that when women are empowered it benefits the wellbeing and efficiency of entire families, networks and the country.

“We need to invest in women for them to become part of the decision-making process in government and other key leadership roles. Interest in strengthening women’s role in politics is imperative in resuscitating the economic wellbeing of the nation, as well as the even distribution of economic resources.”

Makinde called on women to brace up to challenge the status quo for recognition in society by empowering themselves including embracing small and medium scale enterprises.

She added that women must also be ready to support themselves to grow, saying, ” women need other women to succeed. No person is an island.”

“As a woman who is committed to working hard towards a more equal society, you should be willing to be a mentor when and where needed. When young women can stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before them, we create a support network that is both unshakable and formidable. It’s important for girls and young women to have someone that they can look up to. A good mentor takes an active interest in the career, growth, and advancement of their mentee, serving as a sounding board and imparting wisdom on their experiences and giving insights.

“For those of us who already have our own SMEs, I encourage you to mentor fellow women who need the skills and know-how to successfully run their own. Where possible you could also be a source of financing to those that are starting out. Instead of waiting for the government or some other institution to come to our aid, we can use what we have to get what we want.

“Because SMEs constitute one of the bedrocks in the economic development of Nigerian businesses, we continue to encourage you to start a business because every small beginning has the potential to become something magnanimous in the future. We want more female Aliko Dangote’s who will power the nation with financial resources and myriad job opportunities,” she said.

