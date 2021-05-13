Investment in technology key to addressing insecurity ― Oni

As Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, a former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has appealed to the Federal Government to complement the prayer supplications of Nigerians, by investing in technology to tame the rising insecurity.

Oni said it was obvious that the Muslims had prayed against senseless killings during the 30 days of Ramadan fasting, saying President Muhammadu Buhari should complement such efforts by initiating policies that can translate the prayer supplications into concrete reality.

This was contained in a statement by Oni on Thursday, congratulating the Muslim adherents on the celebration of this years’ eid-el-Fitr.

Oni bemoaned how Muslims and Christians were being killed by insurgents and bandits across the country despite their sacrifices for the nation.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain told Buhari that appreciable investment in technology will automatically help in curtailing the tides of insecurity.

Oni described technology as the best weapon being deployed by advanced nations to ensure proper security of lives and property, urging Nigeria to tap into such to increase the country’s frontiers of development in the area of science and innovation.

The former governor added that lack of technological innovations and gadgets were appreciably responsible for the failure of the Nigerian Army, Police and other security formations to bring down the rising Kidnappings and killings of innocent Nigerians.

He said: “The rising insecurity across the country, a worsening poverty level and a growing population requires that we urgently make technology the cornerstone of our interventions.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to scale up the use of technologies through policies and lawmaking to strengthen surveillance and intelligence, enhance food security, curb election rigging and most significantly trigger Nigeria’s developmental revolution.

“As we continued to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, we must genuinely demonstrate love, courage and live by the Pan-Nigerian principle of fairness, equality and unity in diversity.”

On the occasion of the 2021 Eid-el-Fitri, Onin rejoiced with Muslim Ummah in Ekiti State, Nigeria and across the world on the successful completion of Ramadan, which he branded a central pillar of Islamic injunction.

