Investment in human capital development essential for technological innovations — Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said that increased human capital development has the potential to drive an increase in the growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any economy through a rise in innovation and technological progress.

Hon. Alu, who stated this while delivering the keynote address at the SMFest, an annual global conference that teaches its audience how to leverage the power of technology and innovation to advance their businesses, noted that a more educated and skilled workforce can lead to higher productivity and better problem-solving.

He commended the convener, Ajah Excel, and the entire SMFest team for their visionary work, noting that it has empowered thousands of young Nigerians to thrive in the digital age, transforming ideas into action and passion into purpose.

The Deputy Speaker said that the conference theme: ‘Africa Unlocked: Leading the Digital Revolution’, could not be more timely, as unlocking Africa is not just about technology; it is about people, young Africans turning challenges into opportunities and ideas into innovations.

Citing a Daba finance report that Nigeria still raised US$331.6 million, Hon. Kalu said that this is a demonstration that our creative spirit, ambition, and leadership in innovation remain unmatched on the continent.

He therefore called for investments not just in connectivity, but in creativity and capacity.

He assured his office readiness to support the next conference, adding that courage, collaboration, and vision are required to unlock Africa’s digital opportunities.

Hon. Kalu said: “I bring you warm greetings from the leadership of the 10th National Assembly. I am particularly proud that 50 of the 1,500 participants in this year’s bootcamp come from my own Bende Federal Constituency, a reminder that innovation can rise from every corner of this nation.

“It’s a privilege to stand before the brightest, boldest, and most creative generation Africa has ever produced. When I look across this hall, I see more than faces; I see possibility. I see the energy that will shape Africa’s future. Leadership is not about waiting for a position; it’s about taking responsibility.

“Long before I entered the House of Representatives, I began serving in small but meaningful ways: supporting the vulnerable, offering scholarships, and rebuilding hope through my foundation. That was how my journey in service truly began.

“The path from those humble beginnings to standing here today as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has not been easy. It has been a journey of courage and learning, of daring to innovate where tradition resisted change, of keeping faith when the path was unclear, and of pushing forward when barriers stood tall.

“If there is one lesson I have learned, it is this: real leadership begins when you stop waiting for permission to make a difference. Great Nigerian youths, today, the tools in your hands are more powerful than anything my generation could have imagined. The GSMA’s Mobile Economy Report also notes that Africa now has over 489 million unique mobile subscribers, with mobile broadband networks covering nearly 86% of the population, a figure that would have been unthinkable two decades ago.

“But let me be clear: tools alone don’t transform nations, people do. Technology without purpose can amplify noise, not impact. The same determination that drove us to build roads and schools must now drive you to build platforms, startups, and solutions that will redefine Africa’s future.

According to research done in 2020 by the International Finance Corporation and Google, Africa’s Internet economy could contribute as much as $180 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2025, accounting for roughly 5% of total output.

“The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa has also highlighted this potential, describing the digital sector as one of the key engines of Africa’s future growth. If we invest not just in connectivity, but in creativity and capacity. That is the opportunity before us. Unlocking Africa: From Mindset to Marketplace.

“This year’s theme, ‘Africa Unlocked: Leading the Digital Revolution,’ could not be more timely. Unlocking Africa is not just about technology; it is about people: young Africans turning challenges into opportunities and ideas into innovations.

“The future belongs to those who dare to reimagine what is possible. Yet, we must acknowledge the landscape before us, for it is through understanding reality that we unlock opportunity. Nigeria’s economic landscape is evolving, and there is much to celebrate. Daba Finance reports that Nigeria still raised US$331.6 million, demonstrating that our creative spirit, ambition, and leadership in innovation remain unmatched on the continent.

“We must humanise the digital revolution, ensuring that the boy in Akure, the girl in Benin, the trader in Aba, and the farmer in Sokoto are not left behind. Because if innovation is not inclusive, it becomes inequality. Africa’s future belongs to those who dare to dream, to act, and to build. You are the coders, the innovators, the creators, and the change makers.

“With courage, collaboration, and vision, you will unlock Africa. Go forth and build boldly. Show the world what African youth can achieve. The bridge to the future is waiting. You do not need perfect conditions to begin; you only need the courage to believe that your beginning matters. You can transform your future. And when you do, you will write a story that the world cannot ignore.”

