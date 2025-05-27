‘Investing in our children is investing in Nigeria’s future’ — Senator Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district of Kogi state, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has said that as a nation, we must invest in our children’s education, health, and development and must also provide them with the opportunities and resources they need to grow and thrive.

She said by Investing in our children, we can unlock their full potential and build a brighter future for our nation.

In her Children’s Day celebration message on Tuesday, she noted that Children’s Day, is a momentous occasion dedicated to the most precious asset of our society our children.

Her words, “As we commemorate this special day, we reflect on the importance of nurturing, protecting, and empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

“As we celebrate Children’s Day, we must also acknowledge the challenges that many of our children face (especially the girl child). Bullying, violence, and exploitation are just a few of the issues that threaten the well-being and safety of our children. It is our collective responsibility to create a society that prioritizes the protection and welfare of our children.

“As emphasised in the statement of the president, we all must collectively encourage our children to stand up to bullies everywhere, we must build a society that support and encourage the children to aspire for the highest levels of their dreams and ambitions.

“On this Children’s Day, I am sending a message of hope and encouragement to all our children. I believe in you, I care about you, and I am committed to creating a society that values and protects your rights. I urge you to dream big, work hard, and never give up on your aspirations.

“As we celebrate Children’s Day, let us recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria that is fit for our children. Let us work together to create a society that prioritizes their welfare, protects their rights, and empowers them to reach their full potential. Together, we can build a brighter future for our children and our nation.”

