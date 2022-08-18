Investigate Ihedioha, Onyeahucha others now ― Protesting Imo youths tell President Buhari

Youths of Imo State under the Coalition For Justice Peace and True Democracy, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate what they alleged as seditious statements from political leaders in Imo, resulting in fueling insecurity in the state.

The youths numbering thousands staged through the streets within the Owerri capital and marched to the government house to present their grievances.

The Spokesperson to the protesting youths, Ahumaraeze Ikechukwu named former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Imo East Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Onyeagucha, former Deputy governor of the state, Gerald Iron, member representing, Ohaji/Egbema, /Oru West/ Oguta federal constituency, Kingsley Ononuju among others as those to be investigated.

The youths recalled certain issues that give a reason for grave concern such as the shameful display on the 28th day of July 2022, where Uche Onyeagocha addressed Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state at the VIP reception of the Sam Mbakwe cargo airport.

He said: “We recall the unkind statement made by Gerald Iron, a former house of representative member and deputy to the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha who said they would “make Imo ungovernable” for the Apc”

According to them, Emeka Ihedioha has on so many occasions opined that he must be the governor of Imo State, one of which was a verbal attack on the governor of Kano state his excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at a function for not recognizing him as the governor of Imo state.

They said: “The people of Imo State are not going to relent if actions are not taken, we will resist all forms of treason to the people of Imo state. Our best assurance is that our cry to save our democracy from impending danger will be harkened to.”

They demanded that the governor be given a peaceful atmosphere to continue to deliver good governance that the Imo Apc administration in Imo today has cured the deficit in road infrastructure without recourse to federal or local government roads, with 100 roads embarked on and 56 roads completely delivered.

The group insisted that they have nothing to stop the accountability and transparency of the state.

They said: “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the democracy in Imo State by investigating them for the interest of the state,”

However, the Chief of Staff to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Nnamdi Anyaehie received the youths at the government house where he assured them he would deliver their message to the governor.

Reacting, The Imo East Senatorial Candidate of the PDP, Uche Onyeagucha, said: “I have always referred to him, Ihedioha, as the authentic governor elected by Imo voters.”

Also, reacting the Former governor of Imo State Emeka Ihedioha, through his Special Adviser on Media, Chibuike Onyekwu, asked for some time so that he could go through the statements of the group before he would react.

He however described it as petty and laughable for Uzodinma to turn around and accuse His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and other innocent and patriotic citizens and leaders of the PDP in Imo State fanning insecurity





He said: ” This is one of the sponsored antics by Governor Hope Uzodinma and his cohorts to divert the attention of the public from the failures of his regime”

He recalled that a few weeks ago Governor Uzodimma sponsored the fake news against His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha, alleging that he attacked His Excellency, Peter Obi and the Igbo targeted at pitching Hon. Ihedioha against the people

He said: “We are aware that he has recruited some persons within the PDP to pretend to be running for Governor in 2023 but the aim is to fight Hon. Ihedioha ahead of the PDP governorship primaries, all in a bid to stop Hon. Ihedioha and the PDP ahead of the 2023 election.

Chibuike said that for politicising insecurity, Senator Uzodinma has, again, demonstrated a lack of grasp and understanding of the real issues of governance adding that he should concentrate on redeeming the state and stop chasing shadows.

He said: “He should leave Hon. Ihedioha and the PDP leaders alone and saddle himself with providing the solution to the maladministration and insecurity in the state.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE