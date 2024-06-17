Popular Nollywood actress Juliet Jatto has charged the federal government with the need to invest more in the movie industry as it will create more employment for youths as well as boost the industry beyond expectations.

She stressed further that the best way the government can motivate the youth is by investing in the industry through grants and one-digit loans, noting that it will even help the government create more employment through our industry.

Jatto also advised the youths to take advantage of the opportunities in the industry to become self-employed, just as she noted that the numerous opportunities in front and behind the camera, from acting to cinematography, script writing, editing, and costume designs, among others, make them resourceful and famous.

The actress’s acting journey, which started under training at Odunfa, Ebute Meta, has given her leverage to become a versatile actress.

The talented actress has also carved a niche for herself in the industry, which has made her a sought-after actress.

The promising actress expressed confidence that she would love to be on top of her game with more hard work and a positive impact from her position as an outstanding and popular actor in the next five years.

She also promised that she would remain herself irrespective of fame, as well as be friendly, humble, and accommodating.

