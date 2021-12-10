Inuwa directs immediate payment of outstanding bursary, release of utility vehicle to its students

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has Assured students of the state studying under its scholarship that Payment Of all Outstanding Scholarship Allowances will be done before the end of the year 2021 as well as Provision Of Utility Vehicle and Other things that will make learning easy for them.

The Governor also said that his administration is determined to create a window of opportunity for the students and non-students alike, hence the establishment of a data bank of unemployed graduates in the State.

Inuwa Yahaya stated this when the immediate past and newly elected national leadership of the Gombe State Students Association (GOSSA) paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, where they also decorated him with a medal of honour as an ‘Ambassador of Students’.

He further pledged his administration’s commitment to continuously initiate policies that will bring effectiveness and efficiency in the education sector for the benefit of the younger generation.

The Governor said that, “You will all recall that on coming to office barely some four, five months we declared a State of emergency on Education that is for us to use whatever means possible in order to make sure that we bring the required change in terms of educational development of Gombe State and I am happy to say that so far so very good the people are appreciative especially our students for what we did in education and that is why you came to acknowledge and recognize and even give this award to my humble self”.

He also said that, “Gombe State government under my leadership is poised to creating a window of opportunity for students and non-students alike hence our commitment to establishing a data Bank of unemployed graduates in the State that could readily serve the government should any opportunity present itself within and outside the State”.

During the event, the Governor directed the State Ministry of Higher Education to work out modalities for the immediate payment of outstanding scholarships to students of Gombe State origin.

He equally directed the Commissioner of Finance to make available, funds for the procurement of a utility bus for the National Secretariat of the Gombe State Students Association, GOSSA.

The Governor also approved the engagement of Special Assistants on Students Affairs from each of the 3 Senatorial Districts to coordinate the activities of the students.

Inuwa Yahaya thanked the leadership of GOSSA, especially the outgoing Executives for their coordination and the efforts they made towards making sure that there is unity and harmony as well as understanding within the student’s populace in Gombe State.

The Governor assured the incoming Executive members of GOSSA that his administration will work with them to ensure that the long journey of academic pursuits students take right from primary, post-primary and to the university level ends in self-fulfilment.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the immediate past President of the Gombe State Students’ Association, (GOSSA), Comrade Aliyu Sa’ad said that they were at the Government House to introduce the new national executives of the association to the Governor.

He thanked the Governor for changing the narrative in students matters, especially with the payment of scholarships to students of Gombe State origin.

According to him, “Prior to your coming, no scholarship was paid to students of Gombe State for the past four years but since your coming into the office you have substantially paid some of the outstanding scholarships to our students, for this we are saying thank you, Your Excellency”.

He equally commended the Governor for constructing and renovating schools across the State for the learning convenience of students.

The newly elected GOSSA President, Comrade Ahmed Adamu Hinna had observed that the Governor’s friendly policies in the Education sector leave the students body with no other choice than to endorse him for a second term.

