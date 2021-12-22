Inuwa appoints 3,078 development facilitators across 11 LGAs

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of 3,078 development facilitators across the 11 local government areas of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the approval of the Governor, stated that the new appointees will serve as community representatives across all the 114 wards of the state.

They are to facilitate community engagement in the areas of sensitization and enlightenment on government policies and programmes as well as intergovernmental relations between the State and Local Governments.

According to the SSG, “There will be 20 Development Facilitators I and 250 Development Facilitators II for each Local Government that has 10 Wards while for those with 11 Wards, they will have 22 Development Facilitators I and 275 Facilitators II each”.

All the appointments will take effect from January 1, 2022, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Musilli

Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

