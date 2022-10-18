Introducing Prince Akeem Abimbola Owoade, A Real Estate Investor And A Project Controller At A Canadian Government Institution Who Is Vying To Become The Alaafin Of Oyo

Prince Akeem Owoade is a Nigerian and Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and president of 100279 Manitoba Limited, a real estate investment and financial services business in Manitoba, Canada.

Born 47 years ago to a prominent and royal family of Owoade-Agunloye in Oyo town, Prince Akeem Owoade is one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade, the descendant of Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade, Agure Compound, Oyo town in Oyo State, Nigeria.

Prince Akeem Owoade completed his secondary school education at Baptist High School, Saki, Oyo State, Nigeria in 1992. His father worked for Oyo North Agricultural Development Programme (ONADEP) helping Oke-Ogun community in boosting agricultural productivity.

Taking an early interest in engineering, Prince AkeemOwoade began his engineering studies by completing his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from ‘The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State (1994 to 1997) and The Polytechnic, Ibadan (1999 to 2001), Oyo State. Nigeria respectively. He did his NYSC with Nigeria Gas Company as Mechanical Intern/Planner in 2002.After the completion of his NYSC, he worked with Oceanic Bank International Plc. in Warri as a teller. (2003 to 2004).

Prince Akeem Owoade decided to further his education in the United Kingdom where he attended University of Sunderland (2008) and Northumbria University (2012) from where he earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering, respectively. Prince Akeem Owoade became certified in Project Management in June,2015(PMP holder)

Prince Akeem Owoade is practical, steadfast, loyal, and reliable. He is the kind of person you can count on to follow through on anything he commits to. He has a strong passion for helping others and has consistently been providing requisite support to relatives, family, friends, and the entire community, both home and abroad. Little wonder he was collectively chosen by the entire Owoade-Agunloye family as the preferred candidate to represent Owoade family in the Alaafin of Oyo race. Prince Akeem Owoade is a visionary leader who believes in helping those who are doing poorly to do well and to help who are doing well to do even better.

He held a Planning Engineer position at Oil Reach Company, Glasgow, United Kingdom for some years before moving to Canada for greater opportunities. Prince Akeem Owoade is currently the Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro, Canada (one of the largest electric power and natural gas utility providers in Canada.

Prince Akeem Owoade is someone that believes that, if we are to preserve culture we must continue to create it. He has always been a contributing member of “Egbe Omo Yoruba” wherever he goes.

Having submitted himself as one of the contestants to the exalted throne of the Alaafin, it is no gainsaying that Oyo town and Yoruba race will benefit immensely from the tenure of Prince Akeem Owoade as the next Alaafin of Oyo as a result of his wealth of global experience, educational background, leadership qualities, sense of enterprise, conflict resolution skills, charisma, humility, and religious tolerance.

AGENDA

The loss of a spouse is undisputedly and incredibly saddening experience. It is his strong belief that a scheme be created to empower widows and widowers to support themselves upon ascension to the throne.

To modernize the palace without sacrificing the standard of our culture, custom and tradition.

Prince Akeem Owoade will play his role in ensuring that Yoruba culture does not go into extinction. This is with a view to promote activities that align with Yoruba culture, custom and tradition.

Prince Akeem Owoade will work hard to promote the establishment of a museum that reflects Yoruba culture, custom and tradition. There were so many artefacts that were taken away by the British in the 1800. It is his plan to work with the British government to return the artefacts.

To promote commerce and economic development in Oyo covering the Alaafin’s domain. Prince Akeem Owoade will create industrial park that will make lands available to investors, both foreign and local, for the establishment of industry.

* It is the plan of Prince Akeem Owoade to ensure that the youths are gainfully employed and empowered through vocational training by partnering with multi-lateral agency such as International Labor Organization (ILO) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This will enable us to reduce our people’s dependency on the rich view for handouts. Acknowledge and reward the contributions of individuals, dead or living, who have contributed immensely to Oyo development and Yoruba interest at large.

Prince Akeem Owoade will promote the establishment of cultural village where calabash carvers, bead sellers etc. will be brought together under a single umbrella to showcase their wares for the economic prosperity of Oyo indigenes. Part of the cultural village activities will include partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Prince Akeem Owoade will collaborate with Center for Yoruba Language Engineering (CEYOLENG) and University of Ibadan, in Yoruba language training emersion programme that are organized for Americans that come to Nigeria to learn Yoruba language. This is a view to expose them further to Yoruba culture, custom and tradition.

HISTORY

Bi omo ko baa ba, Itan, a ba Aroba

Aroba si nii, Baba itan.

Alaafin Atiba migrated from Oyo Ile to settle at a place known as Ago Oyo as a result of the Fulani War, several centuries ago. According to a popular adage which says “Ogun awitele kii paro” which literarily translates to; “to be forewarned is to be forearmed” which was the reason why he came to settle at Ago Oyo in 1837, later called Oyo.

Alaafin Atiba gave birth to Agunloye and Alowolodu. After the transition of Alaafin Atiba, Agunloye ascended the throne of his forefathers in 1859 and was succeeded by Alowolodu Adeyemi 1 in 1875 and reigned till 1905. In 1905, Lawani Agogo Ija, the son of Agunloye became the Alaafin. He joined his ancestors in 1911. Alaafin Lawani Agogo Ija was blessed with three children from his wife, Ayaba Solape Awero.The names of the children are Ladigbolu, Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade and Rabi. Ayaba Solape Awero was the daughter of Otakinrinpa, a great warrior from Iwo.





Ladigbolu succeeded their father Lawani Agogo Ija in 1911 as the next Alaafin. In appreciation of Prince Owoade’s efforts to make Ladigbolu become Aremo, Alaafin Ladigbolu made Prince Owoade his Aremo. Unfortunately, Aremo Owoade died in 1927 and he could not succeed his brother who also joined his ancestors in 1944. As a result of this, Alaafin Muhammed Bello Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II succeeded his father as the Alaafin in 1956 after Adeyemi Alowolodu II. Aremo Owoade’s death came as a rude shock to the people of Oyo because he was loved by all. History had it that, he was humble, charismatic, upright and caring.

Prince Akeem Owoade is making it known to all that now it is our turn, Agunloye Royal Family Owoade Chapter, to present the next Alaafin of Oyo after the death of Iku Baba Yeye, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

