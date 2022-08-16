Intrigues over emergence of LP gov candidate in Oyo

Intrigues have continued to play out over the emergence of the standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) for the next governorship election in Oyo State.

The latest is the withdrawal of the chairman of the party in the state, Olatunji Sadiq, whose particulars were displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate for the contest.

In a letter addressed to the national chairman of the party, sighted by the Nigerian Tribune, on Monday, Sadiq said “I voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest for governorship of Oyo State in the best interest of our great party, Labour party.”

While confirming to Nigerian Tribune that he authored the letter, Sadiq, however, noted that it is only the national secretariat of the party that can categorically state who the governorship candidate of the party for the state is.

He said he was aware that there were two others, apart from him, running to be the standard-bearer of the party.

Sadiq had, last week, discountenanced that a primary held to produce one of the aspirants, Mr Taofeek Akinwale as the party’s candidate.

Sadiq said it was only screening that was not done and not primary to substitute or affirm anyone’s candidature

Contrary to Sadiq’s position, one of the aspirants, Akinwale, had, however, held that a primary was done at the party’s state office, in Ibadan, where his candidature was affirmed.

Akinwale said the party’s chairman, Sadiq, was only asked to stand in as a ‘placeholder,’ due to an administrative bottleneck in the party.

Asked why the party chairman was absent when the said primary was held, Akinwale said Sadiq was then away on a national assignment but was party to the said affirmation.

Speaking at the party’s office, Akinwale said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its administrative secretary, Biodun Onikate-Amosu, as well as party leaders, elders and delegates were present at the primary where he emerged.

“I am the only person who showed interest to be the governorship candidate of the Labour Party. Initially, we asked the chairman to stand in as placeholder. It is an administrative bottleneck we are trying to untie and to the glory of God, we have done that and dusted it,” he said.

“We came here to do affirmation, and to the glory of God, I am the candidate of the Labour party.”

I have been cleared and have been told that I am good to contest for the gubernatorial elections in Oyo State on the platform of the Labour party. INEC observed; leaders attested to it; the delegates are also here,” Akinwale said.





