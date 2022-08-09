​Int’l Youth Week: NGO honours seven young Nigerians impacting communities

Bluvard Education Initiative has spotlighted seven young Nigerians who are making a mark in their respective communities.

In a one-week p ​​ rogramme billed to mark the International Youth Week, the NGO has identified these young Nigerians as heroes to be celebrated.

According to the Executive Director, Esther Edward, these seven young Nigerians are deserving of honour for despite their age and unsupportive environment, they have taken it as a duty to impact their communities.

She said that the initiative tagged Rural Heroes was launched to change the negative narrative of young Nigerians on the global map.

Edward said, “We launched Rural Heroes because the news today is saturated with negative news about young Nigerians. As an organization, one of our priorities remains to change the global narrative by identifying young people who have defied all limitations to impact the lives of others.

“On the start of this journey, we would never have imagined we’d meet real life superheroes in different ends of Nigeria — from Kawthar in Ibadan to Joy in Enugu or Temioluwa in Ikorodu, these young people are truly gems in the rough who have made indelible footprints in the sands of time.”

The seven young Nigerians include Kawthar Monisola, 25, a girl, a lawyer and a barber who pioneered the Project Secure PVC: a grassroot PVC sensitization project that got 2500 people across 5 states in south-western Nigeria registered for their PVC.





Ogunje Temiloluwa, 20 dubbed the next Einstein of Africa. Temiloluwa published a 39-page simplified physics handout which he distributes for free to young people struggling to understand Physics in school.

Oluwanifemi Temenu, 17, a self-taught programmer who devotes his time to teach others programming. From training 30 students on Red Cross, Temenu has also imparted knowledge of computer science into 40 students teaching them practical subjects like Microsoft Office, parts of the computer, and the maintenance of the computer.

Lastly, Joy Rufus who started up a private lesson for children between the ages of 3-5 years (Nursery 3) at Udi community, teaching them how to read, write and also how to spell and pronounce words, which so many of them could not do before the lessons but can now by virtue of the lesson. She also organises a free children club where she instils academic and moral lessons in them. She has done this respectively in different communities like Udi in Udi LGA, Ugwuaji in Enugu South LGA and Umuhuaba in Obingwa LGA of Abia State.

Speaking, the communications manager, Odus Feyisayo said that all heroes will be provided with educational support in selected areas.

She said, “All awardees will be provided with educational support in selected areas. They will also be paired with mentors who are senior professionals in their aspiring fields so can continue to build on what they have started. They also will be awarded a certificate of recognition.”