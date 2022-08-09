​Int’l Youth Week: NGO honours seven young Nigerians impacting communities

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Balikis Oyinkansola Sanni, 17, Esther Remilekun Odekunle, 17, and Isaac Joseph, 19, the trio transforming education in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos where they created a bamboo learning hub for other students in their community to access free digital skills training and 21st-century skills. They named this project “The Community Tech LAB”