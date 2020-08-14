Int’l Youth Day: Egbokhare urges youths to build their future

A professor of linguistics and the pioneer Director of the Centre for Distance learning at the University of Ibadan, Professor Francis Egbokhare has urged Nigerian youths to build their future, make hope for themselves and their immediate environment.

He said this on Thursday at a mentoring session which was organised by the Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), to commemorate the 2020 edition of the International Youth Day.

Egbokhare while addressing the attendees said: “There is a future, but you have to be the builders of that future now. We had a future built for us by our own parents. Unfortunately, you and I have no sense of power

“What the life of a pioneer looks like is that he goes ahead and sacrifices his life so that the generation coming after the pioneer will have a place. We have seen it happen in the US. You must go into this future with a sacrifice mentality; with a sense of purpose, not defined in terms of consumption

“Put into yourself, so that you can have something to give. In that respect, I believe we will be getting to a point where this nation will be having to look for youths as leaders who have something to offer.”

Egbokhare, however, said that one of the challenges Nigeria is facing as a country is that there had never been deliberateness in each of her executions, and in identifying oneself to make a difference as a nation. He said: “one of the tragedies in this country is that we didn’t set out with a deliberate mindset to be who we are and to make a difference; and so we were impulsive, instinctive, and with no sense of plans; things just happened because they happened as a matter of course and when we started facing challenges, it was like a child crying when he wants to fall asleep, not knowing exactly what’s affecting it; but I believe that with your generation, I believe when Nigeria gets out of this situation, we shall not return into it again.”

Meanwhile, the director of the Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), Mrs Edem Ossai advised youths to be focused in their pursuits and be intelligent about it. She said that youths should make sure that they attain milestones at every stage involved in their development process.

In adherence to the social distancing rule of the COVID-19 task force, the event had in attendance a selected number of youths from different fields of life, who made the mentoring session interactive.

Mentoring Assistance for Youths and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN) is a Non-Governmental Organisation that mentors young people and assist them in shaping their minds in attaining national development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…

Boko Haram Now Recruiting Child Soldiers — MNJTF

THE Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says the Boko Haram terrorist group has introduced the use of child soldiers to resuscitate its declining influence in the Lake Chad Basin. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Colonel Timothy…