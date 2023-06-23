The Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Somtochukwu Udeze, has disclosed that the law enacted by the state legislature to prohibit widowhood malpractices in the state is still in force.

Felicitating widows in the state as they join their counterparts all over the world to mark this year’s International Widow’s Day, Udeze called on legislative institutions in the country to accord widows the necessary protection and support through legislations.

The Speaker, who enjoined traditional rulers in the state to abrogate all obnoxious and harmful laws, as well as other related practices against widows in their communities, noted that widows should be allowed to co-exist with others without hindrances.

He appealed to affluent citizens to contribute to the upkeep and general wellbeing of widows in their midst by instituting various empowerment programmes for them to better their conditions.

Udeze commended the wife of the State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, and the State Commissioner for women affairs and social welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, for their efforts in ensuring that the status and welfare of widows in the state are enhanced.

The Speaker encouraged widows to remain focused and have full trust in God; who is capable of changing their situations for the better.

