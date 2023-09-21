Desk Officers of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in the North-East subregion have commenced a two-day workshop on the intervention programmes of the Fund in beneficiary institutions.

The workshop is being held in Gombe with the theme “Improving TETFund Intervention Programmes and Processes in Beneficiary Institutions”.

In his welcome address at the opening ceremony, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr Sonny Ochono, mentioned that the workshop is expected to bridge the gaps that exist between the Fund and beneficiary institutions regarding procedures and processes for all intervention lines.

Represented by an Assistant Director from the Strategic Planning and Development Department, Dr Yusuf Gamawa, the ES said that the Desk Officers were the interface between the beneficiary institutions and the Fund regarding all activities and interventions from the beginning to the end.

According to him, “Because they are responsible for the day-to-day operations that exist between the Fund and the institutions, they are positioned strategically to perform tasks and functions that require them to be fully informed about the nature and methods of TETFUND operations at all times.”

Sonny Ochono added, “We, therefore, expect them, at the end of the workshop, to be fully equipped and knowledgeable about our guidelines and mandate.”

The Executive Secretary urged the participants to utilise the platform to discuss some issues affecting their institutions and TETFUND intervention lines and come up with solutions on how they can improve.

He also mentioned that TETFund had engaged with beneficiary institutions to gather valuable feedback on their intervention projects, among other areas.

