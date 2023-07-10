Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has appealed to the Federal Government to quickly intervene in the failed portion of the Onitsha-Owerri Road which has been completely cut off by gully erosion.

Soludo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, during an inspection of the site on Monday, said that the state government is acting on an emergency basis and cannot wait for the federal government to intervene.

He revealed that Anambra State has over 1,000 active gully erosion sites and this incidence is just an appetizer considering other erosion sites in the state.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to quickly intervene and save this road from total collapse,” Ezeajughi said.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okomma explained that the erosion is a major one standing at 8 kilometers plus 100 along Onitsha-Owerri Road.

He noted that Anambra State Government is doing an intervention action with Soludo’s approval and arrested the situation by stopping the progression of the erosion which Tamad Construction Limited has begun already.

“Having achieved the first objective already, the second objective is to stop more erosion slide while the State waits for the Federal Government,” the Commissioner said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Felix Odimegwu, described erosion as an existential threat in the state and called for increased ecological funding.

He said the state government has been rendering palliative measures to stabilize the level of damages that have occurred while pleading to the Federal Government to intervene in erosion crises in the state.

The President-General of Oba Community, Sir Obadi Ifedili, appreciated Governor Soludo for sending his team to inspect the gully erosion that has been a prevailing problem and also pleaded with the Federal Government for a quick reaction because the road is a federal road that leads to other states.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili South, Mrs. Amaka Obi, Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, and Stakeholders of Oba community amongst others joined in the inspection.





