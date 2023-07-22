Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has concluded arrangements for the fourth edition of the highly anticipated Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

This year, the festival will hold in three different cities across the United Kingdom: Manchester and Birmingham on the 11th and 12th of August respectively, with the grand finale holding at the prestigious KOKO venue in London on the 13th of August 2023.

The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, renowned for its celebration of African music and culture, has become a music touchstone, attracting thousands of music lovers and cultural enthusiasts across the globe.

This year, as always, the festival promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with captivating performances and an electrifying atmosphere.

In line with Interswitch Group’s dedication to customer satisfaction and providing extraordinary experiences, lucky customers will enjoy an exclusive, all-expense paid trip to London to be a part of this remarkable event. These customers will enjoy an exciting opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant sounds and rhythms of African tunes, against the backdrop of London’s illustrious and culturally rich atmosphere.

Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing – Merchants and Ecosystem at Interswitch Group, emphasised the company’s commitment to customers, stating, “At Interswitch, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are delighted to sponsor some of our deserving customers on an all-expense-paid trip to London for the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

“We see it as a fantastic opportunity to reward their loyalty and share the magic of African music with them. We are committed to creating memorable moments and fostering deeper connections with our customers, and this sponsorship exemplifies that commitment.”

The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest has captivated global audiences for years, leaving an indelible mark on the international music scene.

The festival serves as a platform for both established and emerging African artists to showcase their talents and bridge the gap between African and global music communities.

Featuring popular Nigerian artists, including the six finalists from the Quickteller Barz and Notes talent show, and renowned global acts, the festival blends African rhythms with foreign melodies, creating an electrifying music experience for attendees.

Interswitch recognizes that music is a universal language with the potential to inspire positive emotions and experiences.

The festival serves as a gateway to engage with customers in a unique and memorable way that allows for the creation of meaningful connections.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE