One of Africa’s leading integrated digital payment platforms and commerce companies, Interswitch, partnered with the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA) on Thursday to forge a strategic alliance to revolutionise healthcare payment transactions in the state to enhance accessibility and efficiency.

The Vice President, Government and Social Services Ecosystem, Interswitch, Osasere Atohengbe, stated this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Interswitch and OGSHIA, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Health, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Atohengbe said the agreement represented a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services within the state.

He explained that the collaboration would assist OGSHIA to amplify the scope and efficiency of its health insurance transactions, streamline processes, and foster financial inclusivity.

While adding that the integration of Interswitch’s cutting-edge multi-channel payments system would empower residents to make secure and convenient payments across various platforms, thereby elevating the overall healthcare experience in Ogun State.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with OGSHIA in our shared commitment to drive accessible and affordable healthcare in Ogun State. Interswitch’s innovative multi-channel payments solution is poised to revolutionise the way health insurance transactions are conducted, ultimately contributing to the realisation of OGSHIA’s noble vision.

” As we integrate these services, we are further enabling the state’s health system to be inclusive and more responsive to the needs of the people, now and in the future, ” the VP added.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, while speaking on the essence of the partnership, described the move as a right step in the right direction.

“We are deeply encouraged by this partnership between OGSHIA and Interswitch. This initiative is a step in the right direction for our state’s healthcare infrastructure, as it aligns with our mission to provide every citizen with medical services without financial strain.

“Harnessing Interswitch’s proficiency in digital payment solutions will significantly enhance the efficiency of the health insurance transaction process.

“This solution ensures that our citizens can effortlessly and securely settle payments for healthcare services. We are eliminating economic barriers to healthcare, advancing one seamless payment at a time. We firmly believe that the prosperity of our state is intricately tied to the well-being of our people, she added.

Dr Afolabi Dosunmu, the Executive Secretary of OGSHIA, said in his remarks that the partnership with Interswitch marks a transformative step in the journey to enhance healthcare for all residents of the state.

He said, “OGSHIA remains focused on enhancing the health and economic stability of our people through comprehensive and efficient healthcare insurance services. This innovative partnership with Interswitch marks a transformative step in our journey to enhance healthcare for every resident of Ogun State in a way that is accessible, affordable, and reliable.

“The introduction of multi-channel payments goes beyond technological advancement; it represents hope in action. This advancement guarantees that individuals no longer need to confront the dilemma of deciding between their health and their financial well-being.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…