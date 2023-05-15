Integrated payment and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has announced the commencement of its 2023 National Science Competition among senior secondary school students across Nigeria.

The Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications of the company, Cherry Eromosele made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos, saying the contest is meant to reward academic excellence, encourage healthy competition and raise more professionals among young students in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in Africa.

She said the yearly competition is free and open to all senior secondary school students in both public and private schools between the ages of 14 and 17 nationwide.

According to her, the competition known as InterswitchSpark is part of Interswitch corporate social responsibilities on education to the country.

She explained that the competition is in various stages with contestants taking through qualifying online assessment rounds and national examination and then semi and grand finale stages.

She said the overall best would be rewarded with N7.5 million in scholarships for a five-year period, a laptop and monthly stipends while the first and second runners-up would receive N4 million scholarships for three years, a laptop and monthly stipends and N1 million in scholarships for one year, monthly stipends and a laptop, respectively.

She added that each winner must have a consistently high academic grade to enjoy the scholarship even as they would be mentored by senior Interswitch employees.

She, however, pointed out that this year’s edition which is the fifth in the series would offer a prize pool of over N14 million, an increase from the usual N12.5 million, as the company would reward more students and teachers for the first time.

In his own remark, Group Head, Brands and Communications, Interswitch, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, said though the competition is holding only in Nigeria and Kenya for now, the plan is to expand it to some other African countries.

He said the company has no power over who wins the contest since the equal opportunity is given to all contestants, urging students in public schools to work harder this year so as to be part of the top three.

He said only students from private schools have been winning the past editions, attributing the development largely to the fast speed at which they provide correct answers to questions.





He, however, urged teachers and parents particularly from low-income homes to encourage their students and children as the case may be to apply for the competition.

He said they would get the details on this through a dedicated website given address as https://www.interswitchspak.com/.

