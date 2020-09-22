Internet fraudster, Imole bags six months jail 

Justice Oluwatoyin Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced one Imole Oluwasegun to six months’ imprisonment for being involved in an internet scam.

Tribune Online gathered that Imole Oluwasegun was arrested following intelligence received by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), about the activities of some young boys in the Ikorodu area of the state, who were living flamboyantly without any known means of livelihood.

EFCC stated that investigation revealed that Imole Oluwasegun was involved in a love scam and used fake identities to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Imole Oluwasegun was arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Dada on three counts bordering on possession of fraudulent documents containing false pretences, use of fake documents and impersonation.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following the plea of the defendant, the prosecution counsel, Joy Amahian and Okezie Chineye, reviewed the facts of the matter and urged the court to convict him accordingly.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada sentenced Oluwasegun to six months’ imprisonment with an option of N250,000 fine.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panellists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…