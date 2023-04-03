Soji Ajibola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has secured the conviction of an ex-convict and seventeen others for internet fraud and other related vices in Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

One of the convicts is a serial cyber-fraudster who according to the criminal record was convicted for same offence by the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo in 2022.

He was arrested, prosecuted and convicted as well sentenced to two years imprisonment for the same offence by Justice Demi Ajayi of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Aside from his imprisonment, he is to forfeit all the items recovered from him to the court.

In a related development, 17 cybercriminals have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by Justices Ladiran Akintola, Mohammed Owolabi, Iyabo Yerima and Olusola Adetujoye of the Oyo State High Court and Justices Olugboyega Ogunfowora and A.A. Babawale of the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta.

The Courts ordered that the convicts restitute their victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

