International Youth Day: Youth group launches outreach for Nigerian, African youths

A youth organisation, Young and More Africa (YAMA), has launched an outreach to connect and reach more Nigeria and African youths with the aim of developing their leadership and innovative skills.

The founder of the organisation, Ijeoma Dicta Okoye, made this known on Saturday during the second anniversary celebration of the organisation, in commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day, celebrated every 12th of August, with the theme: ‘Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World For All Ages’.

Okoye, who is also the founder of Creative Writers and Influencers Network (CWIN), stressed that she is passionate about helping young leaders navigate the challenges they face in their line of work.

She said Nigerian and African youths should strive to become leaders in their own ways and abilities. She added that she founded the YAMA project to help more young people discover the potential in them and to strive to live it while they are still young.

Speaking on the International Youth Day theme, she said whether one is young or old, the world needs them; and that they should not allow their age to restrict them.

In the course of the anniversary, which was celebrated online, the organisation unveiled its Impact Youths Campaign, starting with the #Impact10000Youths tag.

“We are going into the cities and towns to impact 10,000 youths,” she said. “This is a strategic move to reach our goal, which is to impact one million young leaders by 2030.”





Okoye further said that, in two years, the YAMA project had partnered with the United Nations (UN) to drive for the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1 (No poverty), SDG 8 (Decent work and economic development), and SDG 17 (Partnership for the goals).

She added that they are achieving these goals through their symposiums, outreaches, and board events (physical/virtual).

“YAMA is on a mission to impact and to raise one million young leaders by the year 2030,” she said. “I am very intentional about this date, which is why this global movement is here to lead the way when it comes to youth empowerment and development.”