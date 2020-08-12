Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday took a swipe on Nigerian leaders, saying, ‘they have failed the people, me inclusive.”

Speaking during the International Youth celebration which held at the new banquet hall, Government House, Makurdi said that leaders have failed in lifting the nation from the wood.

Ortom, particularly, dwelled on the fight against corruption by the federal government which he described, “as selective”.

He said that from all indices, the rule of law in the country is selective.

He decried the situation where petty thieves are being jailed for years while those in government who steal, looted the nation dry are left to go scot-free.

According to him, “It Is a big shame to us leaders and we must ask for forgiveness from God. I implore you (youths) that you shouldn’t take after us. Greed is a big challenge. The path we are toying is a wrong one, for us, there is a challenge.

” The rule of law is selective, there are sacred cows that cannot be touched, even if they do bad things, they cannot be touched.

“People steal billions and they are allowed to go scot-free while those who steal chickens are jailed,” the governor lamented.

He described the orientation being handed down to youths in the country as negative, even as he advised them to strive to be good citizens.

While he attacked leaders for there insensitivity, the governor also counselled the youths against the use of derogatory remarks against leaders on social media as that is not the purpose the platforms were created.

He also expressed dismay at the abuse of financial facilities made available to youths in the state which he said was not judiciously used, saying such opportunities could have launched them into entrepreneurship which he said is currently the vogue.

Earlier, while playing host to the Federal Commissioner representing Benue at Federal Character Commission, Ortom lamented the marginalization of Benue State in appointments and distribution of projects by Federal Government.

He explained that Benue State had been shortchanged for long in terms of appointments and distribution of projects and expressed the hope that as an experienced politician, the new commissioner would correct the anomaly.

The Federal Character Commissioner, Mr Silas Macikpa said the mandate of the commission includes ensuring fair and equitable distribution of positions in public service, distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities among the federating units.

He commended Governor Ortom for the maintenance of peace and security in the state as well as the provision of infrastructure and good governance for Benue people.

