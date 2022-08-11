International Youth Day: Governor Inuwa promises better days for Gombe youths 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has promised better days ahead for the teeming Youths in the state as his administration is doing everything possible to carry them along in the scheme of things.

Speaking at a public lecture to celebrate this year’s International Youth Day at International Hotel, Gombe, Governor Inuwa said that his administration is putting in place Youth friendly programs and engagements aimed at ushering a new lease of life to young people across the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Governor described the Youths as a critical part of the state’s population which cannot be ignored by any serious government committed to human development.

He stated that it is in recognition of the large number of young people, that his administration has since its inception designed and implemented programs that provided vocational and entrepreneurship skills with empowerment materials as well as enhanced youth engagement in productive ventures thereby ensuring that they live decent livelihood.

He, however, appealed to corporate bodies, spirited individuals and the faith-based organization to constructively engage the youth in productive activities assuring that government will continue providing the necessary environment for them to strive in their chosen endeavours.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Youths Development, Alhaji Abubakar Aminu Musa appreciated Governor Muhammadu Yahaya for his friendly disposition to matters of concern to youths in the state which he said gave birth to the annual celebration of the International Youth Day.

Alhaji Abubakar Aminu Musa also commended the Governor for initiating and implementing programs that impact positively on the lives of young persons in the state.

In his goodwill message, a Special Assistant(SA) to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Abdulmalik Suleiman enjoined youths to be respectful, hardworking, and ever willing to learn trades that will help improve their living conditions.

Abdulmalik also appreciated the state government for involving youths in governance.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE