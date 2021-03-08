International Women’s Day: Society must harness power of women leadership ― NAWOJ

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Oyo State Chapter, on Monday declared that the moment has come to fully harness the power of women’s leadership for future opportunities and a better society, emphasising that women are at the forefront as their male counterparts during the COVID-19 crisis and demonstrating their knowledge and skills as caregivers, media personnel and health workers demonstrating their knowledge and skills.

Oyo NAWOJ made this call in a statement signed by its chairperson, Jadesola Ajibola and its secretary, Stella Oyebanji, to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration with the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

According to NAWOJ, women must be given the opportunity to play a full leadership role in shaping decisions being made as the world responds to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also say there is a need to break down historic, cultural, and socio-economic barriers that prevent women from taking their rightful positions whenever the decision-making process is on the ground to make sure that resources and power are distributed evenly. This year’s celebration is an opportunity to call for an end to violence against women and girls because many women and girls experienced various types of abuses during the lockdown when coronavirus broke out last year, leaving many psychologically distressed.

“Oyo NAWOJ is most particular about efforts being made to give women a voice as the world celebrates women today. We call for the implementation of the Child’s Right law and the Violence Against Persons Law and ask that the violence against persons law recently signed by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde should be in place for the judiciary to continue in their efforts to bring to book everyone that violates women or the girl child.

“We wish to commend our speaker, Right Honourable Debo Ogundoyin and the Chairman House Committee for Women Affairs, Honourable Olawunmi Oladeji and the state Ministry for Women and affairs and social Inclusion, led by Honourable Faosat Sanni, as well as the Ministry of Justice led by Professor Oyelowo Oyewo for their continuous efforts in making laws that would make life meaningful for women and children.

“We also call on security agencies to ensure that no case involving a violation of women and children is swept under the carpet. We wish every woman across the world, a happy celebration,” NAWOJ stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.