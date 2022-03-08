International Women’s Day: PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills

By Tyavzua Saanyol, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the rejection of gender-focused bills seeking to improve the participation of women in governance by the National Assembly (NASS).

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at a press briefing to mark the celebration of 2022 International day for Women, PDP’s Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, said the decision of the 9th Assembly was a clear discrimination against women.

She called on the National Assembly to re-present the said Bills for positive reconsideration, noting that “this will not be a sign of weakness. It will rather be that of strength.

“The idiosyncrasies against women at the National Assembly should be jettisoned. The rise of women does not in any way, make men fall.

“The National Assembly should adopt the 35% Affirmative Action which is the most acceptable global standard on Gender inclusion,” adding that there was no democracy without gender inclusiveness.

Affah-Attoe explained that the socio-cultural, economic and political achievements of women in the world and in Nigeria in particular, are enormous.

“Women are symbols of peace, progress, stability and unity. In Africa, we have seen Her Excellency, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as former Liberian President. You also know that the current President of Tanzania is Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu Hassan.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Our own Ngozi Okonjo Iweala heads the World Trade Organisation, a position she beat many men to. You can see the likes of Ibada Ahmed, Director, Iron Capital; Bethlehem Tilahun, founding M.D and Chairperson of Selam Bank.

“Chimamanda Adichie, world-class award-winning Writer; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations etc.”

She said “at the global level are the likes of former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; Vice President of the United States, Ms Kamala Harris; former Prime Minister of Denmark Helle Thorning- Schmidt; Current Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

“Former Prime Minister of Thailand Yingluck Shinawatra; former President of Argentina Christiana Fernandes de Kirchner; former President of Brazil Dilma Rousseff; former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard; Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheik Hasina Wajed and former Prime Minister of Iceland Johanna Sigurdardottir” amongst others.

PDP Woman Leader said “it is, therefore, a calamitous situation when in the 21st century, the Nigerian Legislature would largely vote against adequate Women representation in Governance and Policy Making.

“This unfortunate development could be described as “A Modern-Day Tragedy. It is retrogressive, moribund, unfortunate and tragic. In fact, it speaks very lowly of our dear country in the comity of nations.”

