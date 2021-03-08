International Women’s Day: Ogun commissioner tasks women on leadership roles in nation-building

The Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Funmi Efuape, has urged the womenfolk to take up leadership positions in their chosen fields for collective nation development.

Efuwape stated this in her speech at the 2021 International Women’s Day Celebration, with the theme “Women in Leadership: Achieving An Equal Future in COVID -I9 World,” in Abeokuta, on Monday.

She hinted that women especially those on the forefront of COVID -19 response and beyond must be appreciated for there efforts.

The commissioner stated that women deserved equal opportunity to lead without bias and discrimination.

“The idea of this theme is to celebrate the effort of notable women around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID -19 pandemic and also to accelerate and build the momentum for the effective implementation of new sustainable development goal.

“This year’s celebration focus on the commitment and other existing commitments on gender equality, women empowerment and women’s human rights.

” Therefore, international women’s day is the time to reflect on progress made to call for change and to celebrate the act of courage and determination by the ordinary role in the history of their country’s and communities.”

In her remark, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako -Oyedele, noted that women played a key role in the development of any nation.

Salako -Oyedele explained that the present administration of Gov Dapo Abiodun had continued to recognise the importance of women with their appointments into key positions of government.

The deputy governor hinted that the state government had supported women with loans through the state Ministry of Women Affairs.

He appealed to women to join hands with the state government in taking the state to enviable heights, saying that the government would continue to provide necessary facilities and infrastructures that would be of great benefit to the citizens.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…International Women’s Day