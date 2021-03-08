International Women’s Day: Niger gov lauds role of women in nation-building

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development was unattainable without the full contribution and participation of women in governance.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, noted that as the foundation of human development, women possess the pedigree and wherewithal to be in the forefront to put Nigeria in the right trajectory of growth and development without bias or sentiment.

Governor Sani Bello, who joined the rest of the world to mark the year 2021, International Women’s Day, said women are more resilient, hardworking, less corrupt and truthful in handling issues of public service in the overall interest of everyone.

The governor admitted that there is a need to give women more opportunities to hold elective and appointed political offices in the country in line with the Women empowerment affirmation protocol and the Geneva Convention of 1977.

He stated that although they are falsely regarded as the ‘weaker sex’, women are physiologically and mentally stronger than men, stressing that they must be accorded special respect and protected against all forms of societal vices and discrimination.

The governor disclosed that since assumption of office in 2015, and for the second term in 2019, his administration has given greater representation to the womenfolk by appointing them into top public offices and engaged several others in various empowerment programmes that have made most of them self reliant and independent.

“In respect to women participation in governance, we’ll say our administration has scored a lot of firsts. We have four women appointed as commissioners, the first woman Head of Service and the Chief Press Secretary as well as many Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants respectively.”

He said his administration has shown fairness in the political equation of the state and assured of his resolve to encourage more women as a demonstration of its commitment to good governance and gender sensitivity.

