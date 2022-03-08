International Women’s Day: I will expand women’s political fortunes in APC —Tanko Al-Makura

Former Nasarawa State governor and aspirant for the position of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tanko Al-Makura, has promised better days for Nigerian women if elected at the March 26 national convention of the party.

The former governor gave the assurance in a goodwill message made available to newsmen in Abuja on the occasion of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration.

Senator Al-Makura who expressed concern over opportunities available to women in the political space despite their demographic strength, voting power, and the creditable manner most of them, who occupied high positions in the public and private sector had distinguished themselves, maintained that the opportunities in governance for them were not commensurate with their contributions to the nation’s development.

Recalling how his administration, as governor of Nasarawa State, put women on the political and governance map of the state, Al-Makura, however, said the mainstreaming of Nigerian women, especially the APC women party faithful, in all both party and governance was a key part of his agenda for the party if elected as the national chairman.

He said: “I felicitate with the APC and Nigerian women on this year’s occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“It is a fact that no party, no people, and no nation can attain its goals without giving women their deserved place as a key demography and agents of change.

“They are the political mobilizers, they constitute a large chunk of the voting population, and have acquitted themselves most creditably in the positions of authority and trust. They, therefore, deserve better.

“That is why we have it on top of our agenda to ensure that women take their rightful place in the scheme of things both within the APC and in the governance structures of the country as we will lobby the leaders of the party – the President, governors, lawmakers, ministers, among others – to ensure greater women representation across the board.

“We did it in Nasarawa where I appointed five women commissioners in a swoop. My administration in Nasarawa equally appointed a female Secretary to the State Government.”

The aspirant further commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC for their commitment to the cause of the Nigerian women, saying that they had laid the foundation for women mainstreaming he would work to build upon if elected in the forthcoming national convention.