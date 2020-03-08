International Women’s Day: Gender equality should be promoted in Nigeria ― CCO, Axa-Mansard

An insurance company, AXA-Mansard has advocated for the promotion of gender equality in the country in commemoration of the International women’s day themed “Each for Equal: Creating opportunities and navigating the challenges of the Female Economy”

Speaking at the event held in Lagos, The Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA-Mansard Insurance plc, Mrs Jumoke Odunlami emphasized on the need to create more opportunities to facilitate gender equality.

“We at AXA Mansard are very proud to be a part of an event like this which highlights the part that women play in the development of any economy”

“Creating equal opportunities remains crucial in achieving gender parity, which is vital to the advancement of businesses and society.

“We thus must be deliberate in our thoughts and actions in creating more opportunities to foster gender equality,” Jumoke said.

Hosted in across Nigeria, the 5th International Women’s day conference brought together distinguished leaders from top companies, innovative start-ups, government, and civil society from across Africa.

The conference was attended by over 400 delegates including business leaders from a variety of sectors, as well as students and researchers from institutions across the globe.

Also speaking, Executive Director at SME100Africa, Mr Charles Odii said that men have more global wealth than women, describing it as a market failure that must be addressed.

“Men have 50% more global wealth than women and run more than 86% of businesses.

“While only 23% of women have access to credit in Africa, over 70% of women are ﬁnancially excluded.

“This is a market failure that must be addressed to ensure equal rights and equal access to ﬁnance,” Charles said.