International Women’s Day: Buhari says women are bedrock of society

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, has saluted Nigerian women on the occasion of the 2021 International Women’s Day describing them as the bedrock of society.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said while noting that the theme of the celebration, “Choose To Challenge”, is quite apt, the President rejoiced with the womenfolk and restates his administration’s commitment to addressing the multifarious challenges confronting them at various levels of the society.

The statement said with seven female ministers, and two of them heading strategic Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in addition to scores more in charge of key parastatals and agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides, President Buhari applauded their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.

“I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage,” it quoted the president as saying.

President Buhari pledged further support towards female gender inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.

It said with females forming about half of the country’s population, President Buhari averred that any “government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset, stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure.”

He condemned all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassment and violence targeted especially at the female folk at workplaces, schools, community and national levels.

President Buhari wished all Nigerian women a joyous and memorable 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

