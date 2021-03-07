International Women Day: NAFDAC tasks Nigerian mothers on nation-building

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye has tasked Nigerian women most especially mothers to endeavour to be vigilant by paying more than passing attention to their children wellbeing and the kind of friends they keep both in and out of school adding that many children from God-fearing homes join bad gangs through the bad company they keep in school.

Adeyeye made the assertion in a statement signed by the Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola on Sunday in Abuja in her message to the Nigerian mothers to commemorate International Women Day 2021.

According to the statement, Adeyeye pointed out that the war against the use of narcotics and other dangerous drugs amongst the youths by the Federal Government may be difficult to win until Nigerian mothers rediscover their pivotal role in nation-building starting with maintaining a God-fearing home.

She said mothers should endeavour to be vigilant by paying more than passing attention to their children wellbeing and the kind of friends they keep both in and out of school, stressing that many children from God-fearing homes join bad gangs through the bad company they keep in school.

She also said the Nigerian mother has always been closest to the children since the father is more often than not out there working tirelessly to provide for the needs of the family.

She urged the mothers to always pay more attention to their children and be more concerned about the kind of friends they keep away from home, adding that many of the Nigerian youths from good homes become addicted to narcotics and other dangerous drugs due to the care-free attitude of their parents, particularly, the mothers.

Adeyeye noted that the Narcotics and other allied drugs directorate of the Agency has been strengthened and empowered to enforce extant laws against the use of narcotics and other dangerous drugs by the youths of this country.

She also noted with dismay the preponderance of secret cults in the nations tertiary institutions, stressing that many of the undergraduates are introduced to dangerous drugs and bad behaviours as members of the cult groups.

She blamed the uncontrolled influx of narcotics and other dangerous drugs which negatively impacted the society in terms of public health and safety, security, and terrorism on the absence of NAFDAC at the nation’s ports from 2011 by the order of the then minister of finance.

‘’The challenge of internal security within the country was traced to the uncontrolled influx and use of psychotropic medicines such as tramadol and chemicals that could be diverted for terrorist activities,

“NAFDAC’s absence at the ports was highlighted as one of the factors and as such there was a dire need to return the agency back to the ports in 2018 as part of the efforts at strengthening regulation and control at the Ports shortly after she resumed office as DG NAFDAC,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye urged mothers to lay less emphasis on the acquisition of worldly things at the expense of the future of their children.

Adeyeye further stressed that many mothers would leave home as early as 5 am and would not return home until 9 pm under the guise of looking for money, exposing their children to the whims and caprices of youths of different shades and colours in the neighbourhood.

She, however, commended the Nigerian women for being resilient, industrious, and caring as she said that the Nigerian woman has contributed immensely to the development and growth of the nation’s economy.

