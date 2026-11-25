Oyo State has marked the 2026 International Students’ Day with a call on the Federal and state governments to digitise traditional savings systems such as Ajo, Esusu and Adashe to promote sustainable savings habits among youths and young professionals nationwide.

The event, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Wednesday, was attended by Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Engr. Seyi Makinde; the APM governorship candidate, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi; Professor Toyin Falola; top government functionaries; and other dignitaries.

The digitisation of traditional savings systems, if implemented, could promote financial inclusion, improve financial discipline and encourage young Nigerians to develop sustainable savings habits.

This was the submission of the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Sure Aza Ltd, Mubarak Akinboye, in a sideline interview with newsmen.

Akinboye said adopting digital platforms to manage informal savings arrangements would make it easier for Nigerians, particularly students and young people, to save towards their future while improving transparency, accountability and trust in collective financial activities.

He made the remarks during an interview to mark International Students’ Day, where he called on young Nigerians to embrace a culture of saving early in life, describing financial discipline as an important foundation for long-term financial security.

According to him, the traditional practice of collective savings remains relevant in Nigeria, but there is a need to modernise how people organise and manage their contributions to make the system more efficient and accessible.

He said, “Traditional systems such as Ajo, Esusu and Adashe have existed for generations, but they are largely operated through informal and less structured methods. In many cases, people rely on WhatsApp and other conventional platforms to coordinate their contributions.

“Sure Aza is introducing a more organised and digital approach to these traditional savings systems, making it easier, more transparent and more convenient for people to participate.”

The CTO explained that the platform was developed to digitise and improve traditional group savings arrangements, including cooperative societies, while providing individuals with opportunities to save towards specific financial goals.

He said the platform was designed to provide an organised and transparent environment for people to manage their savings, whether individually or collectively.

Akinboye added that the initiative was particularly relevant to Nigerians who depend on informal savings arrangements to meet financial obligations, noting that the platform would enable participants to manage their contributions more conveniently.

“Sure Aza is a platform designed to digitise and improve traditional group savings systems such as Ajo, Esusu, Adashe and cooperative societies.

“Our goal is to provide an organised, well-managed and transparent system for people who participate in these traditional savings arrangements.”

He further explained that the platform also provides personal savings services for individuals seeking to achieve specific financial targets, including paying their children’s school fees, purchasing electronic devices or financing holidays.

Akinboye said the combination of individual and group savings services was intended to encourage more Nigerians to adopt a structured approach to managing their finances.

On the growing competition in Nigeria’s digital financial services sector, he said Sure Aza was differentiated by its focus on collective savings rather than primarily individual financial transactions.

“Most of the platforms you mentioned primarily focus on individual financial services, while Sure Aza is specifically designed to address group savings.”

He said the platform sought to build on the longstanding culture of collective savings in Nigeria by providing a digital structure that makes it easier for people to contribute, monitor their savings and support one another.

Akinboye said the initiative was not only about providing a digital platform but also about encouraging responsible financial behaviour among Nigerians.

He urged individuals to cultivate the habit of setting aside a portion of their income, irrespective of how much they earn, to prepare for future financial responsibilities.

“My message is simple: as we grow, work and earn money, everyone should make a conscious effort to set aside a portion of their income for the future.

“People should cultivate the habit of saving to secure their future and provide for their children,” he said.

The CTO stressed that developing a savings culture early in life would help young people become more financially responsible and better prepared to manage future financial challenges.

He said the company was targeting students and young Nigerians as part of its efforts to promote financial discipline, adding that International Students’ Day provided an opportunity to encourage the younger generation to take their financial future seriously.

“Young people are the leaders of tomorrow, so our strategy is to catch them young. They should begin cultivating responsible savings habits while they are still growing, so they can build a financially secure future. That is one of the reasons we are here today,” he said.

Akinboye also emphasised the importance of trust and transparency in group savings, noting that a well-managed system could encourage more people to participate in collective financial arrangements.

He said Sure Aza was designed to provide a secure environment where participants could contribute towards shared financial goals while maintaining transparency in the management of their savings.

He added that the platform would enable people to support one another financially through organised group savings while also encouraging individuals to develop personal savings plans.

Akinboye maintained that combining the traditional values of collective savings with digital technology could help make such arrangements more accessible, organised and convenient, particularly for younger Nigerians seeking to build a sustainable financial future.