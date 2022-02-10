International politics cost Nigeria IMO Council seat — Effedua

The Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State, Commodore Duja Effedua has explained how international politics contributed to Nigeria’s loss during the recently concluded elections of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) held in London, United Kingdom.

Addressing maritime journalists during a recent programme at the Academy, Effedua wondered why the United Kingdom, which is home to the headquarters of the IMO, had to place Nigeria among nations on its Red List of Covid-19 countries when the IMO elections was approaching.

According to the Maritime Academy Rector, “Why was it that in December of 2021, Nigeria was among a list of countries placed on the UK Red List to check the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 infection. The IMO elections was just days away and Nigeria was placed on a travel restriction while her rivals for the IMO seat were not placed on the UK Red List. Were we expected to campaign for the IMO Council seat via Zoom?

“Yes, there are many protocols and treaties that the IMO expects us to implement effectively. One of such is placement of women onboard ships. How well have we been able to do that, and so many others; but the main issue that worked against Nigeria winning the IMO Council seat was international politics.

“How come it was when IMO elections was coming that Nigeria got placed on the UK Red List which was brought in to check the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus? How were we expected to go for the elections while other countries that were competing with us were on ground to mobilize and campaign for votes?

“If you go to the IMO headquarters, nobody sleeps. You will see delegation of competing countries moving from one embassy to the other, seeking for support to actualize their election quest. With the Red List ban, how were we expected to do that?”

Recall that Nigeria, alongside South Africa who was also placed on the UK Red List ahead of IMO elections lost their category C election bid during the IMO Council elections held in December 2021.