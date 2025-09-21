International Peace Day: What North wants is return of peace — Arewa group

The Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity and Development Initiative (ACI) has called on both state and federal governments to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action to end the insecurity ravaging Northern Nigeria, saying that what the region wants is the unconditional return of peace.

The Director-General of ACI, Dr. Abdullahi Idris, made this known while speaking with journalists in Kaduna as part of activities marking the 2025 International Day of Peace.

“We reject division. For centuries, Northerners have lived side by side across faiths, ethnicities, and cultures. We cannot allow selfish politicians or profiteers of conflict to turn brothers against brothers,” he said.

“Dialogue must replace exclusion. Diversity must be celebrated, grievances addressed constructively, and communities brought together in mutual respect.”

Dr. Idris warned that history would not forgive Northern leaders if they fail to act decisively to halt the wave of killings, kidnappings, and violent conflicts plaguing the region, stressing again that what the North wants is the return of peace.

He emphasized that any approach—whether kinetic, non-kinetic, or a combination of both—must be employed to end insecurity.

Idris said that silence and selective engagement by leaders have worsened the situation in states such as Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, and Benue.

He noted with concern that while armed groups continue to terrorize communities, some elites are busy staging flamboyant ceremonies, instead of convening serious, solution-driven summits to end the crisis.

“The time for complacency is over. The time for action is now. History will not forgive inaction when action was most needed,” he declared.

He also expressed worry over the alleged refusal of security agencies to act decisively on credible intelligence, leaving state governors handicapped and citizens abandoned.

Idris further urged Northerners to reject division, reiterating that for centuries, people of diverse faiths and ethnicities had lived peacefully side by side.

The Arewa group concluded that peace must not be defined solely as the absence of conflict, but as the presence of justice, opportunity, and dignity for all.