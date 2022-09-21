International Peace Day: Private security companies play major role in peacebuilding ― Seyi Alaba

As the world marks the 2022 International Peace Day, the Managing Director of PG Security and the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Mr Seyi Alaba, called for corporate partnership between the public and private security providers in order to achieve enhanced national security.

Alaba made the call on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 2022 International Day of Peace with the theme: “End Racism, Build Peace” held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State.

While speaking on the role of private security in peacebuilding, he said peace and security are a good synergy and that private security majorly plays a complementary role to the government security agencies to maintain peace, orderliness, and prevention of crime.

“The role of private security in peacebuilding cannot be overemphasized. Peace is important in every society and without peace, it will not be possible to achieve the levels of trust, cooperation and inclusiveness needed for societies to be resilient to shocks, manage disputes and adapt to changes in any environment.

“The private security companies play a complementary role to the government security agencies because they cannot do it alone and we bridge the gap of the areas they cannot cover.

“We need to get involved in local events and talk to people in our area. Consider planning peace talk events, like a community picnic, or a peace-building awareness program for a local issue.

“For us to have peace, we need to pay detailed attention to what happens to us in our environment. We also need to sensitise the public to imbibe the need for unity and peace,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the event: “End Racism, Build Peace”, Alaba advised that humans should tolerate each other so as to make the environment peaceful.

One of the organisers of the event and the Executive Director of Nuga Global Multiventures, Bunmi Otunuga, explained that the United Nation’s General Assembly mandated member states and organisations to create a public awareness programme to celebrate World Peace day.





Also speaking on the theme, Otunuga urged Nigerians to build peace so as to bring development to society.

At the end of the four-hour event, participants including Mr Seyi Alaba, Rotn Caleb Dale, Patriot Lukman Adelowo Yekini were presented with Certificates and appointed as Peace Ambassador for their dedication and exemplary leadership qualities while PG Security Services Limited was conferred with 2022 Distinguished Service Award for outstanding contribution to peacebuilding.