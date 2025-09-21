International Peace Day: Let’s teach our children value of peaceful coexistence — Uba Sani

As the world celebrated International Peace Day on September 21st, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani called on the people of the state to teach their children the value of peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on Sunday to commemorate this year’s Peace Day, Governor Sani, who was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Suleiman Shuiabu, stated that the celebration was particularly significant as it provided an opportunity to showcase the Kaduna Peace Model.

Prior to Governor Sani’s assumption of office two years ago, the state was deeply polarized between Muslim and Christian communities, leading to segregation in the living patterns of the people.

The Country Director of the Foundation, Rev. Joseph Hayab, described Governor Uba Sani as “an extraordinary leader whose inclusive governance and unwavering passion for justice have transformed our state.”

According to Governor Uba Sani, “Today’s celebration is particularly significant as we showcase the Kaduna Peace Model, a homegrown framework that reflects our determination to build bridges of unity, heal wounds, and entrench sustainable peace across our dear state.”

“The theme for this year’s commemoration, ‘Act Now for a Peaceful World,’ is both a reminder and a call to urgent action,” he said. “Peace is not an abstract concept; it is a practical necessity for development, justice, and human dignity. Without peace, our communities cannot thrive, our children cannot learn, and our people cannot realize their full potential.”

“Here in Kaduna, we have confronted many challenges arising from diversity, competing interests, and the scars of past conflicts. But rather than allowing these challenges to divide us, we have chosen dialogue over division, collaboration over confrontation, and reconciliation over recrimination.”

“This is the spirit that birthed the Kaduna Peace Model — a participatory approach that places communities at the center of peacebuilding.”

The Country Director, Hayab, added: “As part of this global commemoration, we gather to present the Peace Champion of Unity in Diversity Award to His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, in recognition of his remarkable strides in building peace, dousing tensions, and fostering unity across Kaduna State. Since March 2023, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation in our dear state under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State.”

“At a time when our communities were faced with deep-rooted challenges of ethnic feuds, kidnapping, banditry, and heightened tensions, His Excellency embraced a path that was both courageous and uncommon — the path of inclusive governance and dialogue.”

“Through fairness, justice, and a genuine passion for peace, His Excellency created an atmosphere of trust and reconciliation. By giving every group, every faith, and every community a voice at the table of governance, he healed wounds and bridged divides that once threatened our collective progress.”