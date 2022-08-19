International Humanitarian Day: 35 aid workers died since 2016 ― Sadiya Farouq

As Nigeria and the rest of the world mark the 2022 International Humanitarian Day, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, on Thursday, said that since 2016, 35 aid workers have died, 22 wounded and 28 kidnapped.

The minister disclosed this in Maiduguri, the Borno capital while flagging off the international humanitarian day.

The United Nations general assembly set aside the 19th of August, every year to be observed globally by member states as International Humanitarian Day.

The theme for the 2022 International Humanitarian Day is “TheHumanRace”.

The aim of international humanitarian day is to pay tribute to humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work and to honour all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need.

According to her, no humanitarian worker should lose his or her life while trying to save or ameliorate another human being’s life.

She said, “the sad reality is humanitarian workers, just like the local population do die during conflicts.

“According to the aid worker security database, since 2016, 35 aid workers have died, 22 wounded and 28 kidnapped. This year 2022, so far six aid workers have been kidnapped. We respect the memory of those who died while performing service.”

“I would like to use this opportunity to recognise all the humanitarian workers who have been killed, injured or kidnapped in the line of duty.





“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and by the grace of God, the insurgency in the North-East has come to an end.”

She also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to stockpile food and non-food items in order to mitigate food insecurity in the country.