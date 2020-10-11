International day of the Girl-child: Expert emphasizes on importance of education

As the world marks the International Day of the Girl Child on Sunday, October 11, Dr Adepeju Oti, an expert on girl-child issues says the best way to empower girls is to “encourage them to finish each stage of their education to the highest possible level, because that is the beginning of the emancipation of the mind and intellect.”

Dr Oti, who is also the founder of Global Youth Leadership and Girl-Child Foundation (GYLGF) added that “Although education is not a panacea to all social problems, but its power to liberate, equate and illuminate cannot be overemphasized.”

Speaking during a recent interaction with the media, she said that women need to be sensitised on the importance of educating their children, especially the girl-child.

The GYLGF founder, who is hosting an international interdisciplinary conference being held in conjunction with Lead City University, Ibadan, Nigeria, called Raising Girls Ambition (RAGA 2020), said that women need to be sensitised on the importance of educating their children, especially the girl-child.

Dr Oti noted that the conference with the theme “Advancing Women’s Career For Sustainable Development” set for Tuesday, October 13 to Friday, October 16, 2020 is geared to address issues such as ‘Gender, Digital Equity and Accessibility in the Legal Profession’, ‘Advancing Women’s Career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for Sustainable Development’, ‘Advancing Women’s Career-path to Leadership Positions,’ among other pertinent issues that concern women and the girl-child in Nigeria.

Speaker further on the way forward for women and girl-child, she said, “I think the best way to empower women is to tackle poverty in their lives, by enhancing their capacity to be economically productive or enhance their existing business for them to earn more.

“Poverty is not just about money, I believe there is also cultural poverty, because some women have the wherewithal to send their children to school, but they will not because to them, education does not yield immediate reward.”

