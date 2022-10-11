International day of the girl child 2022 ― ‘Our time is now – our rights, our future’

According to un.org , the programme exists to address the challenges girls face and to aid the promotion of their empowerment, not leaving out the fulfilment of their human rights.

While this is true, there have been some limitations imposed on the investment on the rights of the girl child, and they have lots of challenges to face on the way to fulfilling their potentials. Not to mention that consistent crises of climate change, COVID-19, and humanitarian conflicts are making this worse for the girl child.

All over the world, their right to education, mental health, physical wellness, and the protections needed for a life free from violence, are being threatened. The girl child, just like the boy child, has a right to safe life, educated life and above all, deserves to live a healthy life.

What’s changing?



Girls are breaking the bias. They are breaking boundaries and changing the narrative. The girl child is creating a world that is relevant for her and also generations to come. The girl child is coming to the realisation of how much strength she carries; how resilient she is; how powerful she is; how influential she can be; and what a change maker she can be in her generation and beyond.

According to un.org, “Today, more than 1.1 billion girls are poised to take on the future. Every day, girls are breaking boundaries and barriers, tackling issues like child marriage, education inequality, violence, climate justice, and inequitable access to healthcare. Girls are proving they are unstoppable.”

Ways to be a part of this move



According to un.org and unicef.org , there are various ways by which you can be a part of this move. The move that aims to give the girl child a better and quality-filled life. These steps are not only limited to the celebration of the international day of the girl child. Today, and beyond, we take part in the move.

1. Raise awareness



In your country, raise awareness of the importance of a girl child and seek to tackle the factors that are posing as a challenge. It’s your country, so you’ll get a hang of these factors better than someone who is not a citizen and knows next to nothing about the dynamics of your country.

2. Work hand-in-hand with influencers; especially women

Do not limit this to women within your sphere of influence alone, extend this to women across all industries. What will these women do? They will model the change that you, we, seek in the life of the girl child. This will give them hope and serve as a motivation and reminder that their dreams are valid.