In commemoration of the International Day of Peace 2023, World Institute for Peace (WIP) has honored the chairman, Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) Osun state chapter, Wale Adebayo, and the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo and other prominent Nigerians on Thursday.

While Adebayo bagged the honour of World Icon of Peace and Fellow of the World Institute of Peace (FWIP), Tinubu-Ojo bagged the honour of Knight of World Peace (KWP) and Fellow of World Institute for Peace (FWIP).

Other awardees include former chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (rtd), former Commander, Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, Major General Anthony Atolagbe, former Spokesperson, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General S.K Usman, Major General V. O Ezugwu (rtd) , Director of SIWES, National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Joy Eyisi, Rector, Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, Dr. Samson Adegoke, Chairman NAS TV, Africa Mallam Nasir AbdulQuadri and Mr. James Ashokeji.

Related Posts No Content Available

The event took place during the World Peace Symposium, Abuja 2023 held at Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja.

Keynote speakers at the event include,Director, Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), National Open University of Nigeria, Professor Joy Eyisi, special guest of honour , Former Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun while the Guest speaker at the event is former lawmaker and financial expert Honourable Lekan Babatunde Olatunji.

In his remarks, Osun IPAC Chairman, Adebayo appreciated the institute for the honour while he noted that the recognition serves as a reminder of the pressing need for peace in the world.

He added that peace is a fundamental human right and catalyst for progress adding that underlying causes of conflicts can only be addressed through peaceful coexistence in the world.

Adebayo noted that only peace can foster sustainable growth in the world adding that the honor bestowed on him will encourage him to further promote the value of peace.

He however urged Nigerians to embrace peace and social harmony in a bid to create a world where peace reigns for a brighter future.

He said “Ladies and gentlemen, I stand before you today, both humbled and honored, as I accept the prestigious distinction of World ICON of Peace and Fellow of the World Institute for Peace. This recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the pressing need for peace in our world and the collective effort required to achieve it.

“Peace is not just a lofty aspiration, it is a fundamental human right and a catalyst for progress. It is through peaceful coexistence that we can address the underlying causes of conflict, ensure inclusivity, and foster sustainable development for all.





“This esteemed honor propels me to further promote the values of peace and inspire others to join this noble mission. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the World Institute for Peace for this remarkable acknowledgment. I am privileged to be surrounded by fellow peace advocates who have dedicated their lives to dismantling barriers and nurturing understanding across borders.

“Together, let us continue to sow the seeds of peace, empathy, and social harmony for a brighter future. In this ever-changing world, peace stands as the foundation upon which we build a more prosperous society. It is not a destination, but an ongoing journey that demands our persistent dedication and action. Let us embrace the responsibility bestowed upon us today and work hand in hand to create a world where peace reigns supreme, where dignity and respect prevail, and where humanity triumphs over adversity. Thank you all, and may our collective efforts pave the way towards a more peaceful and harmonious world for generations to come,” he concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE