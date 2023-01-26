International Day of Education: Experts sue for cross-sectoral collaboration on education at Bramble Network’s celebration

Bramble Network, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Oyo State, on Tuesday, hosted an exclusive event for education actors and change makers from across the country on a roundtable discussion on rural education.

The fifth International Day of Education which was celebrated with the theme, “to invest in people, prioritise education”, had speakers who spoke on events surrounding education across the globe.

At the event, panel speakers shed light on some of the challenges surrounding rural education and how they can be mitigated.

Giving credence to the World Bank data, it was confirmed that more than 42% of the Nigerian’s population lives in rural areas. This amounts to over 25 million children and youth struggling with different barriers to accessing quality schooling.

“Poverty, being a major setback for rural dwellers is one of the root causes. Some of the other points mentioned include, limited infrastructure; low levels of access to healthcare, nutritious or even sufficient food; lack of parental support and motivation; and inequitable educational resources available in rural areas.

The panellists however decried the gap between urban and rural areas learners, which they describe as “troubling because it is a major limitation on our national development.”

“Despite these challenges, there have been significant advances in promoting access to education over time—including reforms that improve quality of education services such as better teacher training programme and curriculum improvement activities.

“In Southwest Nigeria, Bramble Network is actively establishing alternative learning centres and schools in rural areas and training educators, but more action need to be taken to ensure that all children and youth in rural areas have the opportunity to build their own lives. This is the thinking behind the unveiling of a new coalition of all organisations and individuals working with governments, civil society and the private sector to ensure that all children have access to quality education,” the panellists concluded.

Speaking, the founder of Bramble network, Odunayo Aliu noted that education is everyone’s business and to address the numerous challenges within the sector, there is a need for cross-sectoral collaborations.

While expressing the urgent need for collective actions to develop the rural and improve the quality of education for all students, she however assured that Bramble Network will work with other organisations to aggregate local solutions and initiatives to promote education and development in rural areas.





“The platform will bring visibility and distribute opportunities amongst its members,” she added.

Speakers at the event are Oluwatomi Abraham, Abayomi Oke, Kolawole Opeyemi, Omolola Lipede and Mary Oyelade, and Odunayo Aliu, who moderated the panel session.

