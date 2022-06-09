International Day for Mangrove: Warri to host 10km marathon

THE maiden edition of the 10km “Mangrove Marathon Warri 2022” has been scheduled for July 26 to commemorate the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

Jerry Chidi, the Managing Director and Initiator of the Mangrove Marathon disclosed this on Saturday in Warri.

Chidi, who was flanked by Henry Erikowa and Ologun Freeman, said that the 10km run would commence from the Musheshe Estate by Airport Road and terminate at the Warri City Stadium.

He added that any Mangrove bearing state could hold the next edition which would be held every July 26th, same day with the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

Chidi said that the aim of the event was to help create massive awareness about our environment particularly the Mangrove Ecosystem, adding that it had been endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The initiator said that the awareness would bring to limelight the uniqueness of our Mangrove Heritage and other Earth’s-Life-Support system and by implication making case for their protection and conservation.





“The Mangrove Marathon 10km awareness run is to foster ecological literacy; create environmental consciousness on a large number of persons; engage youth and promote peace and among others.

“Since marathon are awareness/ publicity events and are emblematic of good health which can only be sustained in healthy environment.

“The Mangrove Marathon will create space for environmental awakening with the 10km stretch of space visible to millions within and outside Warri,” he said.

Chidi said that the concept of environmental education and awareness should be directed towards the masses, letting people know how their actions could impact on the environment.

“Showing people what they can do individually and collectively to protect, nurture and conserve nature as well as live sustainably and be responsible consumers of resources from the environment,” he said

The environmentalist said that mangrove was one of the unique gifts of nature, adding that Nigeria had the largest in Africa and fourth in the world, with bulk of it in the Niger Delta and Lagos State.

According to him, millions of people depend on it for food, shelter, medicine, income and protection for coastal erosion.

He, however, noted that the mangrove forest was faced with phlethora of challenges ranging from unprecedented threat from human sources including but not limited to oil pollution, overexploitation, invasive species and municipal development.

Chidi said that among the sponsors of the project were: Eco Restoration Foundation, Niger Delta Snapshots, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Falcorp Mangrove Park, CDMI, and EnviroNews, adding that the event was still open for more sponsorship.